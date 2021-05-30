FM Ashkenazi: 'Israel won't let Hamas rebuild its arsenal'

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabi Ashkenazi met Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry at the Tahrir Palace, the official guest house of Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi expressed his appreciation for the role played by Egypt in the breakthrough to peace between Israel and its neighbors, as well as for its concern for regional security stability.

Ashkenazi thanked his colleague for Egypt’s commitment to the issue. The Ministers discussed the challenges connected to all the mechanisms for preventing Hamas from being strengthened and the arrangements for the Gaza Strip.

Ashkenazi noted that the ongoing activity of the Palestinian Authority in international organizations and forums, such as the ICC and Human Rights Council, harms the chances for future cooperation. “The continuing incitement by the Palestinian Authority and its activities in international institutions constitute a significant barrier to a political dialogue being held and to confidence building measures on the ground.”

The two Ministers also talked about regional security matters and discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the two states and expanding cooperation in the fields of trade, economics and tourism.

Ashkenazi: “Operation ‘Guardian of the Walls’ and the expansion of the circle of states with which Israel has peace treaties has created an opportunity to strengthen ties and cooperation between Israel and the Arab states. We all have the duty to act to hinder every attempt by terrorist organizations and extremist elements, such as Iran and its proxies, to harm regional security.”

“We will not allow a situation in which the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip will enable Hamas to reconstruct its terrorist capabilities, nor without a resolution of the matter of returning the missing and captive Israelis being held by the Hamas terrorist organization.”