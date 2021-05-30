UK PM Boris Johnson gets married in secret ceremony

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, on Saturday, in a secret ceremony kept tightly under wraps until after the wedding was over.

Only afterward did Johnson’s office announce that the prime minister had gotten married at London’s Westminster Cathedral.

Johnson, an Anglican, wed Symonds at the Roman Catholic cathedral in deference to her Catholic faith.

Some thirty guests, the maximum allowed under the government's coronavirus guidelines, were invited at the scaled-down event, with a larger celebration planned for next summer.

"The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," the Prime Minister’s office announced on Sunday, even though the news had already leaked.

"The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, have one son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April 2020.

Johnson has been married twice before, with his second divorce being finalized in 2020.