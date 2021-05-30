Arab was stabbed, sprayed with tear gas, kicked & punched

Four Jerusalem residents have been indicted for an assault on an Arab man in Jerusalem that occurred several weeks ago, during the Guardian of the Walls operation against Hamas in Gaza.

The four are in their 20s and 30s, and are accused of attacking an Arab man employed in a restaurant on Agrippas Street, at the corner of the Mahane Yehuda open-air market. The indictment accuses them of committing a terrorist act with intent to murder; committing a terrorist act with aggravated intent; participating in a riot; and additional offences.

The assault in question occurred on May 12th, when three of the four suspects met up on Agrippas Street in order to participate in a large march in the direction of Shimon Hatzaddik Street, near the disputed Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. However, when they arrived at their destination, they found a large police presence, and the three retraced their steps to the Mahane Yehuda market. There they met up with the fourth suspect.

It was then that a young Arab happened to pass them by on the street, on his way from the restaurant where he worked to throw out the garbage. The four spotted him and decided to check out if he was an Arab, and once they were convinced of the fact, they sprayed him with tear gas, beat him, kicked him, and punched him, while the Arab attempted to fend them off and escape from their clutches. One of the four attackers then took out a knife and stabbed him along his entire back while the other three continued to beat him.

Passers-by had by this time realized what was going on and started to shout for help. The four ceased their attack and ran away.

Medical personnel were summoned to the scene and evacuated the injured Arab, who was sedated and placed on a respirator. He had apparently suffered no less than ten stab wounds.

The Prosecution is demanding that the four suspects be held in detention until the conclusion of proceedings against them.