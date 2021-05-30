UAE ambassador to Israel visits head of Sephardic Council of Sages

On Sunday, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Israel, Mohammed Al-Khajah, paid a historic visit to the President of the Sephardic Council of Torah Sages, Rosh Yeshiva Hakham Shalom Cohen shlit”a, Behadrey Haredim reports.

Al-Khajah is the first-ever ambassador of the Emirates to Israel in the wake of the Abraham Accords, and arrived at the Jerusalem home of the Rosh Yeshiva for a special one-on-one meeting. The two discussed the Abraham Accords, and conducted part of their conversation in Arabic. The ambassador told Rabbi Cohen that the Abraham Accords were so-named intentionally, in order to stress their primarily religious-spiritual nature, rather than their political aspects.

Rabbi Cohen and the ambassador also discussed the Jews living in Gulf states and how their situation has been impacted by the Accords. Al-Khajah then extended an invitation to the Rosh Yeshiva to visit the Emirates, in order to serve as the representative of the Jewish People at the inauguration of a large community center that has been built to house activities for all religions.

Rabbi Cohen presented the ambassador with a Birkat Habayit plaque – a special blessing that is written and mounted in a frame, signed by the Rosh Yeshiva himself. Al-Khajah then presented the Rosh Yeshiva with a special gift from the Emirates.

At the conclusion of their meeting, Al-Khajah asked the Rosh Yeshiva’s permission to consult with him on a regular basis, and Rabbi Cohen blessed the ambassador with the Priestly Blessing.