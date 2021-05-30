Help Rivkah Reyzel get married!

Dear fellow Jew

I thank you for the precious time you invest in reading my letter.

My name is Avrohom Yisroel Grinzwig. I work for a living in the morning as a teacher in Talmud Torah and the evening as a Magid Shiur; the salary I receive is barely enough to pay the apartment's rent where I live with my nine children.

I am now only 3 days before my second daughter's wedding and still have no way to pay for the wedding night expenses nor the minimum things.

Having no choice, I have to ask you for help because I have no other way.

Dear Jews! I ask you; please help my daughter get married with dignity without sorrow and shame!

I am sure that the right of the great mitzvah of Hachnosat Kallah and the great Zechus of my holy ancestors, Talmidim of Baal Shem Tov, The Rabbi "Divrei Chaim" of Tzanz, the "Noam Elimelech" Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk and many other great Tzaddiks, will stand by you in guarding and succeeding in everything you need.

The Kallah will pray for you under the Chuppah.

Thank You

Tizku L'mitzvos