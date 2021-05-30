2 killed, 20 hurt in Miami mass shooting

At least two people were killed and 20 people were wounded in a mass shooting at a concert near Miami, Florida early Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III wrote on Twitter: “I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died."

“These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice. My deepest condolences to the family of the victims,” he added.

According to police, three people stepped out of a white Nissan Pathfinder shortly after midnight and began firing into the crowd with automatic weapons and pistols at a billboards concert all.