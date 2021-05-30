Video: PragerU
PragerU: No such thing as an 'anti-Zionist' who loves Jews
Dennis Prager explains why hating Israel is equivalent to being an anti-Semite and why there have never been a 'Palestinian people.'
Sovereignty = Zionism = Stability
iStock
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelPragerU: No such thing as an 'anti-Zionist' who loves Jews
PragerU: No such thing as an 'anti-Zionist' who loves Jews
Dennis Prager explains why hating Israel is equivalent to being an anti-Semite and why there have never been a 'Palestinian people.'
Sovereignty = Zionism = Stability
iStock
Video: PragerU
top