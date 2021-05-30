Gas prices to rise by 7 agorot per liter

Gasoline will increase in price on the night between Monday and Tuesday by 7 agorot per liter.

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95-octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station (including VAT) shall not exceed NIS 6.13 per liter.

The supplement for full service will be 21 agorot per liter (including VAT).

The maximum price per liter of unleaded 95-octane gasoline for a consumer at a self-service station in Eilat (excluding VAT) will not exceed NIS 5.24 per liter, an increase of 6 agorot from the previous month.

The supplement for full service will be 18 agorot per liter (excluding VAT).

The price of fuel has risen significantly in the past year after recording a low of NIS 4.79 during May last year, due to the corona crisis.

It should be noted that the tax component in the price of fuel stands at 65%.