Video: Ruptly
Watch: Russia begins inoculation campaign for home pets
Sources in Russia are claiming animals can get vaccinated for COVID-19 and many are lining up to have their pets protected.
Tags: Coronavirus
Cat (illustration)
Flash 90
|
