Rabbi Gershon Edelstein hospitalized in Bnei Brak

Just prior to the start of Shabbat (Sabbath) at sundown on Friday, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, 98, was hospitalized at Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak.

Rabbi Edelstein, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, was taken to the hospital due to concerns of deterioration in his condition.

He remained in the hospital throughout Shabbat for observation.

Sources close to him said: "Due to changes in his measurements just before Shabbat, and in accordance with his doctor's recommendation, the rabbi is in the Mayanei Hayeshua hospital for observation and follow-up. During Shabbat, the rabbi studied Torah and spent Shabbat as usual with his family and those close to him."

The family has asked that the public pray for the recovery of Rabbi Yerachmiel Gershon, the son of Miriam.