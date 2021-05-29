Canada to provide $25 million to Palestinian Arabs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada will provide $25 million to Palestinian Arab civilians affected by the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

In a news release quoted by the Canadian Press, Trudeau said the funding will go directly to experienced organizations which will help the most vulnerable Palestinian Arab civilians cope with the impacts of the recent conflict.

He added that a recent rise in violence in the region is alarming as everyone has seen the disturbing images of displaced civilians, loss of life and pain inflicted on families.

Canada's aid will include $10 million for urgent food assistance, shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene and psychosocial support for children and $10 million to support humanitarian and rebuilding efforts, such as vital medical infrastructure, according to CP.

It will also dedicate up to $5 million for peace-building initiatives that advance the goal of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace between Palestinian Arabs and Israelis.

On Thursday, the United Nations launched an emergency appeal for $95 million for Gaza for the next three months to meet immediate humanitarian needs and repairs to key facilities.

This includes hospitals, schools, water and sewage facilities and other infrastructure destroyed or damaged during the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Qatar announced on Wednesday that it would provide $500 million for the reconstruction of Gaza following the recent round of fighting between Hamas and Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Israel this week, said the United States will make "significant contributions" to rebuild Gaza following the fighting.

President Joe Biden, who spoke last Thursday after the ceasefire in Gaza went into effect, said the US is committed to working with the United Nations and other international organizations to provide humanitarian support to Gaza.

“We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority – not Hamas, the Authority – in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal,” stressed Biden.

