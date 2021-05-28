Deri to Bennett: Last call, sign with the Likud

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri on Friday afternoon called on Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett to sign a coalition agreement with the Likud.

"Last call, before Shabbat begins, for Naftali Bennett. If Yamina signs an agreement with the Likud, a 65-member right-wing government will be formed immediately. You know that," Deri declared.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is once again considering proposing a rotation to Gideon Sa'ar in a way that Sa'ar would serve as Prime Minister first. The Likud is also considering offering the New Hope chairman a law restricting the term of a Prime Minister.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, released a video warning of the possibility of a government of Lapid and Bennett.

Netanyahu claimed that he reached agreements with Yamina the previous night, but Bennett is not prepared to sign them.

"This agreement includes far-reaching clauses, we made concessions to them on things that are really precedent-setting," the Prime Minister claimed in the video. "Bennett ran to the left claiming that without 61 seats he could not sign, but he knows very well that the order is reversed - first we will have 59 and then 61."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)