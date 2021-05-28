Biden stops for ice cream

US President Joe Biden made an unusual stop in Cleveland, Ohio, buying ice cream at a local Honey Hut store.

Biden is known to love eating ice cream. The customers in and around the store were surprised to find their president standing in line like everyone else, and many of them asked to be photographed with him.

One of the journalists who accompanied Biden asked him "Mr. President, what did you order?" President Biden answered that he had gotten a chocolate chip cone.

Another journalist asked the president "What is your message to the Republicans who are blocking the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the riots in the Capitol?".

"Eat some chocolate chip ice cream,” the President answered, holding up his cone. He went on to say that he "could not imagine" that the Republicans would oppose a bipartisan committee investigating the January 6 riots in the Capitol.