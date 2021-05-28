Coronavirus pandemic: Russia and Argentina declared 'red' countries

The Knesset's Ministerial Committee for Management of the Coronavirus on Friday morning approved via telephone vote the Health Ministry's proposal to extend the restrictions on visiting "red" countries and entering Israel from those countries.

The restrictions regarding Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, and Turkey will be extended until June 13, 2021.

In addition, beginning on May 31, 2021, the list of "red" countries will also include Russia and Argentina.

Israelis returning from these countries will be required to quarantine, even if they are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Israel is set to change its policy on coronavirus testing at Ben Gurion International Airport and Israel's land and sea ports. Beginning on June 1, those undergoing the tests will be required to pay for the testing, instead of the State paying for it.

Those who refuse to test may face a fine of 3,500 shekels ($1,076)