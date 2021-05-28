Israel in the Wilderness: A War Against the Truth

This week’s Torah portion of Behalotcha focuses on the enigmatic Generation of the Desert, providing a snapshot of their ups and downs as they traverse through the wilderness, making camp and breaking camp to travel further according to Divine signals.

Fast forward to today, as we too traverse through the wilderness of this world. Our Jerusalem Lights podcast examines and reviews shocking examples of the sharp rise in anti-Semitic attacks that have taken place in the last month throughout the USA and the world, and the deafening silence of the most of the world’s media platforms and political leaders.

Is it just ‘anti-Zionism’ – or is it much deeper? This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast is a rallying call for unity and taking a stand for truth. The G-d of Israel is an unabashed Zionist. Where do you stand on the matter?