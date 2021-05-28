Terrorists who threw firebombs at Binyamin region home arrested

In a joint operation by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the IDF and the Israel Police, members of a terrorist cell from the village of Burqa in Binyamin who threw firebombs at a building in the Oz Tzion outpost near Givat Assaf, setting it on fire, were arrested.

The attack took place on April 29, when three members of the cell arrived in the middle of the night at one of the buildings, where several young people were sleeping at the time. The terrorists threw a number of firebombs into the building, but the building's occupants woke up and fled the scene just in time.

After strenuous intelligence work, a number of suspects related to the execution of the attack were arrested by IDF fighters.

Upon completion of the investigation, its findings will be transferred to the military prosecution, for the purpose of filing indictments against the suspects.

Residents of Oz Tzion thanked the security forces for their prompt action to capture the terrorists.

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Yisrael Gantz, said that "the army works night and day in Judea and Samaria and I had no doubt that the terrorists will be caught. It is now the turn of the judiciary to treat them as terrorists who arose to murder Jews, and it is the turn of the political echelon to prove that such actions expand the Jewish community in the area and interrupt the Arab takeover."