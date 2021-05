The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on Thursday evening won the Basketball State Cup, defeating Maccabi Rishon Lezion by a score of 86-69.

President Rivlin, for the last time in his term of office, awarded the cup to Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Toto arena in Holon.

Rivlin congratulated the players from both teams on a tense and exciting game. He presented the cup to Maccabi Tel Aviv captain Omri Casspi.





