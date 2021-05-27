Gantz demands Lapid give him right to veto any judicial reform

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz has placed a new demand on Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid in coalition negotiations. Gantz is demanding the right to veto any change or reform in the judicial system, in in the preliminary stage, Channel 13 News reported.

The report states that Gantz's demand comes against the background of the understanding that the justice portfolio in the "Change Bloc" government, if established, will be granted to the right-wing bloc, most likely to Gideon Sa'ar. Sa'ar is indeed planning reforms in the justice system, and his New Hope party said tonight that the condition set by Gantz is unfamiliar to them and that they oppose it.

It was also reported that Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett said in closed conversations tonight that all five members of his party, except for Amichai Chikli, support his decision and stand behind him.