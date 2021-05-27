Israel blasts 'anti-Semitic' UN Human Rights Council

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan excoriated the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday, calling its call for an investigation into Israel’s counter-terror operations in Gaza this month “anti-Semitic”.

“The resolution adopted by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva calling for establishing a Commission of Inquiry to investigate Israel is outrageous,” said Erdan in a statement Thursday night.

“This appalling, one-sided anti-Semitic resolution has effectively predetermined the results of the so-called investigation. It ignores the rockets fired at Israeli civilians and equates Israel with Hamas, a terrorist organization, thereby legitimizing Hamas and other terrorist organizations worldwide.”

Ambassador Erdan said the new resolution was part of a larger pattern of anti-Israel ‘obsession’, calling the UNHRC an “anti-Semitic organization”.

“This is not the first time that the UNHRC has established a Commission of Inquiry against Israel. It only shows that this ‘human rights organization’ is obsessed with villainizing Israel rather than focused on human rights violations around the world.”

“Since its establishment, the UNHRC has proven that it is morally corrupt. It has held 30 special sessions, 9 of which were solely focused on Israel, with no resolutions against human rights violators such as Syria and Iran. Targeting the one and only Jewish state shows that the UNHRC is a politicized and anti-Semitic organization focused on advancing its own agenda.”

“We fully reject this anti-Semitic decision and we thank the countries that opposed it. Anyone who cares about human rights, including the rights of the Palestinians in Gaza, must stop equating Israel with Hamas and focus on the atrocities Hamas inflicts on Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry also condemned the UNHRC for the resolution, which it dubbed hypocritical and absurd.

"Israel rejects outright the resolution adopted today by the UN Human Rights Council, a body with a built-in anti-Israel majority, guided by hypocrisy and absurdity," the Ministry said in a statement Thursday night.

"Any resolution that fails to condemn the firing of over 4,300 rockets by a terror organization at Israeli civilians, or even to mention the terror organization Hamas, is nothing more than a moral failure and a stain on the international community and the UN."

"Israeli security forces acted with the highest ethical standards, in accordance with international law, in defending our citizens from Hamas’ indiscriminate rocket fire. Hamas is committing a double war crime – firing from civilian locations inside Gaza, at Israeli civilians. This resolution ignores that completely.

The purpose of the Commission of Inquiry established by today’s resolution is to whitewash crimes committed by the terror organization Hamas, and to incriminate Israel’s actions to defend itself and its population. Israel can not and will not cooperate with such an investigation."

"Israel will continue to defend itself against the terrorism of Hamas and against politicized international bodies that seek to delegitimize our lawful and just actions. Israel thanks all those countries at the HRC who did not support this outrageous resolution."