NY Senate candidate calls on Israel, UN to 'finish the job' with Hamas

Khaled Salem, a candidate for the US Senate who is seeking to unseat New York Senator Chuck Schumer in 2022, this week implored the United Nations and the State of Israel to "finish the job" begun during Operation Guardian of the Walls earlier this month by completely destroying all missiles and tunnels used by the Hamas terrorist organization.

Khaled specifically called on President Joseph Biden, the United States Congress and NATO to support Israel and its people and to not give in to terrorist-sponsored Arab protests instigated by Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah. The terrorist-sponsored nations know that Israel is the first line of defense for western civilization against radical Islam.

"It is in the best interest of all peaceful nations to understand the dangerous, growing range of terrorist missiles launched at Israeli citizens from Gaza. I commend the Israeli military and admire its efforts over 11 days of fighting as Israel defends its citizens. The missiles pummeling Israel have a longer reach every year, now up to 150 km, because of Iranian-sponsored terrorist technology. Hamas, Hezbollah, Fatah, Iran, various Arab nations and Turkey are behind the scenes and intent on Israel's demise. I believe that it is crucial for America to support the Jewish State's governance of the West Bank, as 70% of Israel's Jewish population and 80% of Israel's industrial base are located within a 100 square mile area."

Khaled said that, if Hamas and Hezbollah gain access to the Judea and Samaria, Israel could be "decimated in hours."