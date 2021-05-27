Save 10 small children and their sick mother from eviction

Dear Jewish friend!

Thank you for the precious time you devote to me and for everything you do to help me.

My name is Yosef Rabbanian. I am the father of ten small children, the eldest of whom is only 12 years old.

I have worked hard for many years, etching out a living by doing renovations and cleaning, and I made enough to get by. Baruch HaShem, I managed without asking anyone for help.

Unfortunately, about a year and a half ago, my wife began to suffer from a mental illness. She could no longer work; at home she stopped functioning as a mother to our children. It has now fallen on me to raise our children alone, at the same time trying to earn a living and provide for our daily needs.

I was forced to stop renovation work, because I could not manage both that and child care. Now I only take cleaning jobs, as many as I can to keep going, but it is hardly enough.

Though we lived simply before, now our situation has become terrible. I don't have enough money to pay both our regular bills and my wife's medical expenses. The debt is piling up and I now owe over 100,000 shekels. I haven't been able to pay rent for several months, and my landlord has filed suit to have us evicted from our apartment.

Where can I go with 10 small children and a sick wife?

I beg you with all my heart, do not let my little children and sick wife be thrown into the street!

I turn to you as a last resort, because, really, I have tried everything. I work as much as I can, but it isn't enough.

Please, do not ignore my request!

May HaShem help you just as you help me, and bless you with all of the blessings of the Torah.

Amen

