Poll: Majority of GOP voters want Trump to run for president in 2024

A new poll released Wednesday found that a large majority of Republicans want former President Donald Trump to run for president in 2024.

The Quinnipiac University poll comes amid Trump music about mounting a presidential comeback campaign.

The survey found that 66 percent of Republicans would like to see Trump run for president in 2024, while 30 would prefer a different candidate. Overall, the same percentages of Americans, 66 versus 30 percent, said they did not want to see Trump as the GOP candidate.

"The numbers fly in the face of any predictions that Donald Trump's political future is in decline,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

More than 80 percent of Republicans polled said that they would like to see a candidate running for office that “mostly agrees” with Donald Trump.

On the other hand, overall, 53 percent of Americans said the opposite, that they would prefer a candidate who “mostly disagrees” with Trump.

Six months after the 2020 presidential election, over two-thirds of Republican voters believe that President Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate. Overall, 64 percent of Americans says that Biden’s victory was legitimate.