Bernie Sanders has celebrity style list of “demands” for hotel rooms: new book

According to a new book, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) enjoys flying in private planes and has multiple travel requirements, with specific hotel demands reminiscent of high end celebrities that if not met cause the democratic socialist politician to utter statements such as “You don’t want me to sleep tonight?”

In an excerpt from his latest book, “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” Edward-Isaac Dovere writes that after Sanders finished surprisingly strongly in the 2016 presidential campaign, his staffers created a “Senator Comfort Memo” describing his detailed needs for hotel rooms during his campaign stops and travels.

According to the New York Post, the book details how Sanders asked for hotel suites with bathtubs and king-size beds with a “down comforter or another blanket in the closet. He preferred that the extra blanket be dark blue, and made of cotton.”

He also insisted that the temperature in his room be kept at 60 degrees, and would demand that a window be open even during winter or ask to have the hotel’s climate control system manually overridden.

Dovere writes about a stop in California where a hotel employee was not able to adequately adjust the temperature in the room to Sander’s preferred level.

According to the book, "There was no bending the rules: once on a stop in California, annoyed that his aides couldn’t get the temperature below 65, he had them call the woman from the front desk up to change the thermostat while he sat on the bed, watching. She couldn’t get it to work, and nervously humiliated, she apologized. Sanders didn’t care. ‘So, Chloe,’ he said, annoyed. ‘You don’t want me to sleep tonight?’”

The author also details how Sanders would buff up his populist image by refusing room upgrades and would sometimes change rooms with aides, saying to them, “If there’s a bomb in there, it’s yours tonight.”

The book also recounts how Sanders was a frequent flyer on private planes where he also had a list of very specific requirements, reported Fox News.

"Charter flights were a revelation to him. He would always be a little embarrassed pulling into the private terminals, but boy, did he get a kick out of not worrying about being late for a flight that couldn’t take off without him," the book recounts. "By the beginning of 2017, his staff had put together a document laying out his minimum requirements for the kind of aircraft he’d require if asked to go on trips beyond his regular route back and forth between Vermont and Washington. Couldn’t be too cramped. Couldn’t get too bumpy.”

"Hotel rooms had to be away from elevators and from ice machines, so that quiet was guaranteed," the book states.

Sanders also allegedly insists that all pamphlets and promotional material be removed from his hotel rooms, and insists on always having a fan, even going as far as having an aid buy one during a blizzard.

The “Senator Comfort Memo” also instructs staffers to make sure his hotel rooms or rooms at events are stocked with specific drinks and snacks, including green tea with honey, Gatorade and cans of assorted nuts.