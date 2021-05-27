Missing soldier's mother: Gantz is afraid to meet with us

This week, the political echelon and the defense minister approved the opening of the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings to the Gaza Strip, for humanitarian aid, without the condition of aid for the return of prisoners and missing persons being held by the Hamas terrorist organizations.

In an interview with 103FM, Leah Goldin, the mother of missing soldier Hadar Goldin , expressed her opinion on providing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, although no progress was made in returning her son fellow soldier and Oron Shaul, and civilian prisoners Avera ​​Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed: "This is our reality, seven years of humiliation and disgust. " She opposed the use of the term 'soldiers' bodies', explaining: "A soldier who went out to defend the country and did not return, being killed in the line of duty is called a deceased person. This concept of corpses is a disgrace and a terrible blow to IDF soldiers who went out to defend the State of Israel."

In her opinion, "we have lost our values and the way, and we are struggling with that." Goldin noted that Defense Minister Benny Gantz served as IDF Chief of Staff during Operation Protective Edge when her son was murdered, while the current Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi was the commander of the Armed Forces. "Mr. Binyamin Gantz himself sent Hadar to Gaza as Chief of Staff. Aviv Kochavi approved the cease-fire which left him a sitting duck. These are the two security personnel who are responsible for returning Hadar and Oron to us right now."

She added that over the years of the struggle since Hadar was abducted, "the conditions have changed. We had fruitless conversations with him for seven years over 'the price,' which was nonsense. Now a war has been forced on us, and the one who is leading it is the chief of staff and the defense minister. They are the ones who make the decisions and they must return the soldiers to us."

Goldin revealed, "Ganz refuses to meet with us. He is afraid to meet with us. Netanyahu told us immediately after Protective Edge and in 2018 'there will be no settlement without the boys' return'. We have it in letters with the symbol of the Prime Minister's Office, but they lie to us and toy with us. They are criminals against IDF soldiers."

She noted that this coming Sunday a delegation would leave for talks with the Palestinian Authority and demanded, "Stop messing with trucks and giving them vaccines that will strengthen their ability to fire missiles and explosive balloons at us. This morning I sent a letter to Aviv [Kochavi] and asked to meet urgently before the delegation leaves; It is not possible to sign a ceasefire agreement before resolving the previous ceasefire, because it means that we agree to a ceasefire that will allow the abduction and killing of our soldiers."