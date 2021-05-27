Haaretz depicts victims of recent Gaza conflict on front page - the children of Gaza

Oded Revivi, head of the Efrat Regional Council and the holder of the foreign relations portfolio of the Yesha Council, expressed his profound disgust at the decision of the Haaretz newspaper to display the pictures of dead Gaza children on Thursday morning’s front page.

“This morning, the Haaretz newspaper chose to print the pictures of 67 Gazan children on its front page, children who were killed during the course of Operation Guardian of the Walls,” Revivi tells Arutz Sheva.

“The article accompanying the pictures was [also] published in The New York Times. By neglecting to mention the fact that a significant number of those children were actually killed by rockets fired by Hamas that fell within the Strip, Haaretz proves what Brigadier-General Erez Gerstein, may G-d avenge his blood, once said – that in Israel, people pity the wrong mothers.”

“Where in the article does Haaretz criticize Hamas for locking children into their rooms in order to exploit them as human shields?” Revivi continues.

“Where is the criticism for the fire rained down by Hamas on civilians? They focus their accusations either on Israel or ‘symmetrical blame’ divided between the various leaders,” he asserts.

According to Revivi, “Ella Abukasis of Sderot, Daniel Tragerman, and many other children fell victim to deliberate attacks on civilians. This is the difference between Hamas and Israel. If we didn’t have the Iron Dome, we would be burying many more children. If we didn’t follow the instructions of the Home Front Command, we would be standing mute at multiple funerals. The blood of the children, their names and faces – these should indeed be published, but in Arabic and with a finger pointing at Hamas and its leaders in blame. Anything other than this is a distortion of the reality.”