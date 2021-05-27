Gantz: If an attack comes from the north, Lebanon will tremble

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday evening spoke at a memorial ceremony for those who died in the First Lebanon War in 1982.

“We left Lebanon in an act of leadership that ended the campaign that had been going on too long, knowing that our right to defend ourselves will remain and be preserved. We do not want to fight. The State of Israel always reaches out to its neighbors, we did the same when we offered aid to Lebanon after the disaster at the Beirut port. We maintain freedom of worship for all religions - throughout the State of Israel, and in Jerusalem, the capital of the state and a city sacred to three religions. We will not allow any violation of the holy places or civil rights. At the same time, we will not allow any violation of our sovereignty,” Gantz stressed.

“We are ready as ever to protect Israeli citizens,” he added.

"If an attack comes from the north, Lebanon will tremble and, as we proved during Operation Guardian of the Walls, the houses in which weapons and terrorist operatives are being hidden will become rubble. Our list of targets for Lebanon is bigger and more significant than the one for Gaza, and the score is ready to be settled if necessary,” said Gantz.

“It is the State of Lebanon that will bear responsibility for any aggression that comes from it. Regarding Gaza – the reality of the past what will be the same in the future. We aspire for Gaza to be quiet, rehabilitated with the help of the world and the Palestinian Authority from the rubble, provided the boys return home, and everyone enjoys the fruits of growth. But if Hamas chooses to prevent the residents of Gaza from rehabilitating and harms Israeli citizens, we will act until we reach quiet that will serve everyone. There is no other way," he stated.