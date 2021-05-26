CNN's Don Lemon claims GOP is "the party of anti-Semitism"

On Tuesday, CNN anchor Don Lemon alleged that the Republican Party was “the party of anti-Semitism.”

Lemon made the statement based on his assertion that the GOP was “the party of insensitive statements about the Holocaust and the Jewish people.”

Referring to Marjorie Taylor Green, Lemon said, “It took leaders of her party five whole days to speak out about the lunacy of one freshman congresswoman. The top three House Republicans putting out statements today. They have been in front of cameras. They could have said something. Talk is cheap. This is the party that threw Liz Cheney under the bus for telling the truth. It took them five days to condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene’s antisemitism.”

Lemon continued, “Sources telling CNN that GOP donors and House members urged McCarthy to say something, but he’s unlikely to kick her out of the conference. One source saying ‘Donald Trump likes her, and Kevin doesn’t want to upset Trump.’ There you have it. That’s what Republicans are signing up for, allegiance to —you know how this part goes, say it with me, a disgraced, twice-impeached, one-term former president who could face potential criminal charges over his family business.”

He added, “That’s where we are tonight after a year of turmoil, a year of hate and division, a year of COVID, a year of reckoning with race in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. That’s where we are tonight, still, with the craziness, the insanity on the right. One party, that’s who the Republican Party is. That’s what the Republican Party is right now. That’s who you are right now. Own it. The party of insensitive statements about the Holocaust and Jewish people. The party of antisemitism.”