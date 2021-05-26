Bennett: Well-oiled system of bullying against Yamina

Yamina chairman told party members Wednesday night that a "well-oiled system of bullying and terrorism" is being waged against Yamina, Kan News reported.

Bennett stated that the party would not be affected by these moves. "We will not give in to pressure and will do what is good for the country." Officials in Yamina convinced that this is an orderly campaign being waged against them by some of the other right-wing parties.

Yamina has reportedly sent a message to the Likud that if it turns out that it is not possible to form a right-wing government under Benjamin Netanyahu, they will form a government with Yair Lapid instead,

MK Amichai Chikli wrote after the meeting on Twitter, "My friends in the national camp, my stance on the issue of the government of change is known and has not changed. At this point in time, there may be a last chance to form a right-wing government tomorrow morning, and despite the militant statements from those who are preventing it, Gideon Sa'ar and Bezalel Smotrich are each stuck on a different tree. Come to your senses."

MK Bezalel Smotrich replied, "Hello brother Amichai, I would love for you to enlighten me as to what tree exactly I am stuck on. Unlike the chairman of your party, I do not demand any demand for myself or my party. I do not demand rotation (even though I also have 7 seats ...), I do not demand to be defense minister, etc. I announced that I will support any agreement reached by Netanyahu, Bennett and Sa'ar. What else should I do?"