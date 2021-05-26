Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar threatens: This was just a dress rehearsal

The leader of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, gave an address Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls and sent a series of threatening messages to Israel.

"If you want to stay in existence for a long time, you should stay away from al-Aqsa and Jerusalem," Sinwar warned.

He claimed that the recent security escalation was only a preparation for bigger things to come. "The enemy and the world must know that this was just a general rehearsal - a small maneuver, which shows what could happen if Israel tries to harm al-Aqsa again."

He said, "We have at least 10,000 martyrs in Israel who will each take a knife to stab, or a vehicle to run over, or a Molotov cocktail or a gasoline tank to burn forests."

"Those responsible for the last round are Netanyahu and Gantz who took Hamas' desire only to convey a message, and turned it into a campaign. Believe me, we just wanted to say - 'Enough playing with fire'. Netanyahu and Gantz wanted to turn it into a campaign that will continue," Sinwar claimed.

He claimed that the IDF had no significant achievements in bombing his organization's tunnels. "We have 500 km of tunnels and Israel has destroyed only 100 km of them. We will be able to restore everything in a few days. "