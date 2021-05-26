67-year old Jewish man punched in the face in front of Brooklyn synagogue

A 67-year old Jewish man entering a Brooklyn synagogue on Monday night was attacked by a 20-year old man who punched him in the face and yelled anti-Semitic slurs, reported the New York Daily News.

The attack took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the entrance to Congregation Kerem Shlomo in Sheepshead Bay.

Police said that the attacker yelled “F****** Jews!” And “I”m going to **** you up. I see you Jews are racist.”

The alleged attacker, Hersham Ghonim, was arrested nearby. He is charged wth assault, assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and menacing, reported the New York Post.

The assault was being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force.

The Jewish man was not seriously injured, reported the Daily News.