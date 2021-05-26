Guardian newspaper removes “Zionism is genocide” photo after complaint

After the CAMERA UK media watchdog organization complained to the photo editor of the Guardian newspaper about the photo that appeared alongside an anti-Israel article showing an elderly woman holding a placard that said “This 90 year old Jew says Zionism is genocide,” the offensive image was replaced.

“Given the spate of attacks on Jews in the UK and elsewhere, we ask that you consider replacing this highly incendiary photo accompanying this op-ed,” CAMERA UK tweeted.

In place of the original photo, under the headline “I felt alone as a Jew attending a Palestine solidarity rally in 2014. I don’t feel alone any more,” was a photo illustration of an Israeli flag and a Palestinian flag with a red slice between the flags, ostensibly symbolizing blood.

The original photo was replaced without explanation from the newspaper.

“On May 22, the Guardian published another op-ed by an American Jew who opposes Israel’s existence. The piece ('Jewish Americans are at a turning point with Israel') was written by Arielle Angel – (Peter) Beinart’s colleague at the anti-Zionist publication Jewish Currents,” wrote CAMERA UK. “The piece included, as its featured image, a photo of an elderly lady with a placard saying that ‘Zionism is Genocide.’”

CAMERA UK identified the woman in the photo as Shatzi Weisberger, a “mini-celebrity in New York among anti-Israel activists, a member of the anti-Zionist and often anti-Semitic group ‘Jewish Voice for Peace,’ someone who expresses support for jailed Palestinians terrorists and routinely levels the ‘Israel is committing genocide’ charge on social media.”

CAMERA UK called it disturbing that the Guardian chose to use the original photo, which was from a recent New York City anti-Israel protest.

“First, note that the placard doesn’t ‘merely’ say, as the op-ed implicitly does, that Zionism is intrinsically racist, but that it’s, in essence, a genocidal movement. Further, the fact that the woman holding the sign is 90 years old – and, thus, was a young adult when the Nazi genocide against the Jews took place – would have the impact to Guardian readers of ascribing greater credibility to that grotesque charge.”

They added, “Such an incendiary charge – which, in effect, implicates Jews, most of whom support Israel, in the crime of genocide – is especially irresponsible in light of the surge of anti-Semitic attacks in the UK and other cities in recent weeks.”