Smotrich: 'It's a shame 1,000 terrorists weren't killed'

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana’s (Likud) address Wednesday afternoon sparked a debate in the Knesset, pitting a controversial Labor MK against the chief of the Religious Zionist Party.

During his address at the Knesset plenum Wednesday, Ohana discussed the surge in Arab violence targeting Jews across Israel, in particular in mixed cities, such as Lod and Acre (Akko).

“Five synagogues were torched – but no one burned any mosques,” said Ohana. “They lynched Jewish civilians and shot at Jewish civilians,” Ohana said of Arab rioters.

Ohana’s comments drew fire from Ibtisam Mara'ana (Labor), an Arab-Israeli lawmaker who was initially banned from running for election over her history of anti-Israel incitement.

Mara’ana accused Ohana of ‘incitement’, claiming that an Arab rioter shot by Jewish residents of Lod in self-defense was actually murdered. “An Arab civilian was murdered in Lod,” she said.

Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich immediately responded to Mara’ana’s interjection, saying: “Too bad a thousand terrorists weren’t killed.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Smotrich excoriated police chief Yaakov Shabtai over his comments suggesting both Jewish and Arab residents of Lod were to blame for the surge in violence.

“The problem isn’t a lack of sufficient forces, the problem is the police chief who spits in the faces of Israeli citizens and talks like the UN about symmetry between the two sides.”