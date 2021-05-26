Video: Fox News
Violent crime up across America as Dems sound alarm
With murders and violent crime spikes across the US, Democratic Party officials are fearful this will propel Republican back to office.
Defund the police activists
iStock
|
MainAll NewsUS & CanadaViolent crime up across America as Dems sound alarm
Violent crime up across America as Dems sound alarm
With murders and violent crime spikes across the US, Democratic Party officials are fearful this will propel Republican back to office.
Defund the police activists
iStock
Video: Fox News
top