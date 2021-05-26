Repairing damage from rocket fire to cost in millions

Damage from Gazan rockets fired into Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls is estimated to cost in the millions of shekels, Israel Hayom reported.

According to estimates from the Renovation Contractors Union (RCU), repairing the damage will cost approximately 130 million shekels ($40,044,992) - more than twice the amount it cost to repair damage after Operation Protective Edge in 2014, when the damage totaled approximately 60 million shekel ($18,482,472).

Most of the damage is in broken glass, windows, window shades, metal damage, plaster and paint fixes, and damage to flooring and caulking due to hits from rockets. Most of the damage is expected to be fixed within six to ten months.

According to RCU Chairman Aran Siv, "Nearly 70% of the damage is relatively light, and the damage was caused mostly by shrapnel and shock damage, within hundreds of meters of where the rocket landed."

Siv added that in cases of a direct hit by a rocket, there is an option to destroy the building entirely and rebuild it, or alternately, to do massive renovations from the foundation, which is expected to take longer - up to a year or more.

In his estimation, without the Iron Dome missile defense system, the damage to buildings would have been at least four times what it is currently.