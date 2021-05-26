Min. Amir Ohana: 'No choice but to set minimum punishment for illegal weapons'

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) has warned that there may be no option other than to set a minimum required sentence for crimes involving illegal weapons.

At a Knesset session on the issue of whether to form an investigative committee to examine police management of the recent riots, Ohana said: "I will bring to the government a plan to change the legislation."

"The first quarter of 2021 was characterized by a 25% increase in the number of indictments submitted on issues involving illegal weapons," he noted, adding that there "is no option other than to declare a minimum punishment for illegal weapons crimes."

"Additional rioters are expected to be arrested," Ohana emphasized. "In the days before the riots broke out, the police's attention was directed towards Jerusalem."

"In light of the scope of the riots since the beginning of the fighting in Gaza, all of the Border Police reservists have been called up, and all of the Border Police units in Judea and Samaria have been sent into cities."