FM Ashkenazi: World must work together to weaken Hamas

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi hosted British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who traveled to Israel in a show of solidarity, at the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem today.

Minister Ashkenazi thanked Foreign Secretary Raab for Britain's support of Israel throughout Operation Guardian of the Walls and condemnation of Hamas's rocket fire against Israeli civilians, use of civilian targets for military operations, and exploitation of the local civilian population.

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi told his counterpart that weakening Hamas is an Israeli, Palestinian, regional, and international interest, and called on Britain to designate Hamas a terrorist organization as part of the effort to prevent the strengthening and financing of this organization. Foreign Minister Ashkenazi also asked his British counterpart to work towards the release of the captives and missing persons being held by the terrorist organization.

Minister Ashkenazi and Foreign Secretary Raab also discussed the threat that Iran and its proxies pose to the Middle East, and the importance of stopping the Ayatollah regime from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Ashkenazi said: "There is a correlation between this recent escalation and Iran's breaches on the nuclear front and destabilizing activities in the region. The *Iranian drones that were launched at Israel during Operation Guardian of the Walls originated from the same place as the drones that attacked the coalition forces. Iran undermines stability in the Middle East and encourages violence and terror in every location in which it operates. The international community must prevent Iran from acquiring unlimited nuclear capabilities".

Minister Ashkenazi and Foreign Secretary Raab also discussed the promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly commercial ties and cooperation on coronavirus. Britain is Israel's biggest trading partner in Europe, and there is a mutual desire to consolidate an updated trade agreement that will allow the full potential of cooperation between the two countries to be reached.

Israel and Britain share information and statistics on the fight against coronavirus and hold discussions with the goal of reaching a mutual agreement on vaccine recognition.

The visit of the British Foreign Secretary is the sixth solidary visit by a foreign minister to Israel since the beginning of Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Next week, the foreign ministers of Hungary and Portugal – which also currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union – are expected to visit Israel.