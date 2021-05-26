This Israeli startup is aiding response to anti-Semitism

As Jewish groups sound alarm on a rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes, one Israeli startup is reaching out to lend a hand.

GABRIEL, an Israeli tech startup, has developed a unique response to the wave of attacks which have hit Jewish communities across America in recent weeks.

To address an urgent need, GABRIEL has offered a simplified version of its solution to communities at risk. Organizations that need protection can receive a 12-month license at no cost for the use of the unique software platform. This includes a digital panic button, mass notification, and real-time two-way communication with emergency teams.

Based in Israel, GABRIEL provides a technology solution that helps you navigate a threat and gives first responders improved tools to engage the threat and bring help, quickly. By combining instant alerts, situational awareness, and a unified communication network GABRIEL can protect numerous communities and alert them of a live threat.

Jewish communities across the United States have already deployed the full version of GABRIEL’s patented solution, including a smart sensor, command dashboard and mobile app. The robust platform provides integrated video, audio, gunshot detection, hot zone mapping, geofencing, robust communication and instant situational awareness for responders. Police feedback has been enthusiastic since it not only provides fast emergency alerts but also gives responders eyes, ears, and a voice on site before entering a live situation.

The free version of GABRIEL is intended to allow rapid deployment in the face of immediate threats and limited resources. This limited time offer, as advertised on GABRIEL’s site, can be expanded to the full GABRIEL platform at any time but can also save lives and critical time without the full suite offered by the startup.

GABRIEL’s founders say they are committed to making safety accessible , especially communities with limited budgets and manpower.

“We dedicated the early part of our careers to education and know just how limited resources can be, and how vulnerable communities are today,” says co-founder and CEO Yoni Sherizen.

Jim Watson, GABRIEL’s VP Commercialization notes that, “Today’s attacks are happening in schools, community centers and public spaces with no advance warning. The average person needs access to technology that is smart enough to help, yet simple enough to operate with zero training and under extreme pressure. Our vision is where simplicity and technology meet.”

Nalani Daniel, a mother of four and GABRIEL’s Director of Customer Success added, “Security is on the forefront of my mind - especially after the recent attacks on my local community. Unfortunately, we are facing unprecedented threats and need to take action to improve preparedness and response times. Thankfully the technology to help exists, and I see every day how GABRIEL is making the difference. Now we need to get it out there into the hands of those who need it most.”

An impressive group of leaders have backed GABRIEL, including former leadership of the Mossad, Shin Bet (Shabak, or Israel Security Agency), FBI, and CIA.

Aaron Zucker, who invested at an early stage in GABRIEL and is a Managing Partner at Sapir Venture Partners, says that, “GABRIEL’s proprietary technology will dramatically improve safety for vulnerable sites and institutions where traditional solutions have been ineffective or simply nonexistent. We believe in the team’s disruptive approach which is now gaining excellent traction in the marketplace – democratizing personal security in the US and beyond through Israeli-led technological innovation.”

GABRIEL is currently deployed in several US states, expanding its reach in faith-based community as well as corporate workplace settings. GABRIEL is expanding to an additional 40 locations in the coming months and a further rollout is expected shortly thereafter.

“Sadly the demand for this technology is urgent,” says GABRIEL’s CEO, Yoni Sherizen, adding that he’s concerned that it’s not a question of “if” there will be another incident, but “when.” However, he concludes on a positive note, “We’re honored to be building a solution that will help the next generation be prepared for anything that comes their way.”