MK Esawi Frej: 'Agreements with Yesh Atid intended to pressure Bennett'

MK Esawi Frej (Meretz) on Wednesday morning spoke about his party's agreements with Yesh Atid, saying the negotiations aim to pressure Yamina's chair, MK Naftali Bennett, into joining a government.

"Let's not bury our heads in the sand - these agreements with Yesh Atid are intended to put pressure on Bennett," Frej told Galei Zahal.

"We want to pressure Bennett so that he decides if he wants to be part of a government of change or fifth elections. For almost 50 days he's been taking a step backwards, a step forwards - decide. A leader needs to act with courage and to tell his voters the truth."

MK Tamar Zandberg, also of Meretz, told Reshet Bet: "There is a general understanding on the part of all partners, including those from the Right who are not sitting around the table right now, that issues under disagreement - including the judiciary - will not be pushed forward as strongly during this government's term. There's enough to be done."

"I hope that this government will become reality," she added, noting, "I requested the Environmental Protection Ministry."

In addition to the three ministries Meretz will receive, the party is also expected to head the Knesset Subcommittee on Intelligence, Secret Services, Captives and Missing Soldiers. Among other things, the Committee supervises Shabak (Israel Security Agency) and Mossad activities. The position of committee chair is expected to be given to Meretz's MK Yair Golan.