PA cleric: Israel planning to 'destroy' Al-Aqsa

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of “Palestine”, on Tuesday warned of the danger which is embodied in the calls of extremist Jewish organizations to demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque and carry out "invasions and attacks" on the mosque compound.

In an interview with Palestinian Authority-based television, Sheikh Hussein said that the battle in Jerusalem has not ended because "the settlers' invasion of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the attacks on it are still ongoing."

He stressed the importance of the Muslim presence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque at all times and the opposition to the "Israeli occupation" of the site.

He also accused Israel of trying to evict 28 Palestinian Arab families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood as part of "ethnic cleansing" and attempting to create a new demographic reality in the neighborhoods surrounding Old Jerusalem, including by using the courts to which he referred as "an arm of the colonialist project."