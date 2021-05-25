Supreme Court overturns conviction of former Chief Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron

The Supreme Court on Tuesday posthumously overturned the conviction of former Rishon LeZion (Chief Rabbi of Israel) Rabbi Eliyahu Bakshi-Doron.

The court ruled that Rabbi Bakshi-Doron was unfit to stand trial at the time of his conviction due to the dementia he suffered from, and therefore the the proceedings against him should have been stopped.

In the ruling, a rule was also established regarding the recognition of dementia as a factor that prevents prosecution. It was also held that the defendant should only be required to raise a reasonable doubt as to his ability to stand trial.

Rabbi Bakshi-Doron passed away from the coronavirus in April 2020, and his family requested that the appeal against the conviction and sentence be continued in order to clear his name and cancel the fine imposed on his estate.

Israel's current Rishon LeZion Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef praised the court's decision and told Kan News: "In my eyes and in the eyes of many he never erred he is always remembered as the one who elevated the foundations of the rabbinate and the heart of the people. This correction of the distortion today is merely a direct continuation of that recognition.