Biden, Putin to hold first meeting next month

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

"President Biden will meet with President Putin in Geneva, Switzerland on June 16, 2021. The leaders will discuss a range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship," Psaki stated.

The meeting will be the first between the two presidents since Biden assumed office.

The Kremlin said the two leaders would discuss the stability of the two countries' nuclear strategy, as well as the coronavirus pandemic and regional conflicts.

Relations between the Putin and Biden administrations have been strained. The US accuses Russia of interfering in American elections and Russia was angered when Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "killer" in an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos in March.