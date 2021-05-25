'Hulk' actor Mark Ruffalo apologizes for accusing Israel of genocide

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo apologized Tuesday morning for accusing Israel of "genocide." during the recent conflict with the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

"I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole," Ruffalo wrote on Twitter.

Ruffalo, best known for his portrayal of Bruce Banner and his alter ego the Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been a frequent critic of Israel over the years. In October 2020 he told NBC News that Israel was committing a "kind of apartheid" against the Palestinian Arabs. He has questioned whether Hamas uses human shields and whether the terrorist group was responsible for the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in 2014.

Ruffalo's apology appears to be a response to the wave of anti-Semitic violence which has swept the US and western Europe over the last two weeks.

The violence targeting Jews began in response to Israel's retaliation for the over-4,000 rockets fired by Hamas and Islamic Jihad at the Jewish State over an 11-day period from May 10-20. Over 200 people were killed in Gaza during the conflict, mostly members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, while 12 people were killed in Israel, one soldier and 11 civilians.