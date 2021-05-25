Pro-Palestinian group raises $20,000 legal defense for arrested protestors

A coalition of New York-based Palestinian Arab organizations that support BDS and lobby for Israel’s elimination has raised approximately $20,000 to cover the legal expenses for pro-Palestinian protestors who were arrested during anti-Semitic Manhattan protests last week where Jews were assaulted, reported the Algemeiner.

As of Monday, the “Palestine Freedom Fund,” an organization billing itself as “movement for justice, return and liberation” which is a “project of the NY4Palestine Coalition,” had crowdfunded nearly its full goal of $20,000.

On its website, the group states, “Palestine Freedom Fund works to support bail and legal expenses for Palestinian organizers, activists for Palestine and community members targeted for persecution.”

Last week over 20 keffiyeh clad protestors waving Palestinian flags who pushed their way into a pro-Israel counter-demonstration in Times Square were arrested after physically assaulting pro-Israel rally attendees and those in the vicinity who were walking through the crowd.

Assaults last week included the beating of a Jewish man by a pro-Palestinian mob. Pro-Palestinian protestors also threw dangerous fireworks at Jews and passersby. Both incidents were recorded on video.