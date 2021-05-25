Border Police arrest would-be weapons smuggler

Border Police operating in the Jerusalem area together with soldiers at the "tunnel crossing" were met Monday night by a truck which aroused their suspicions.

Upon examining the truck, the Border Police officers discovered tools and equipment for attacks.

Among the equipment discovered were 15 electric shockers, eight brass knuckles, six clubs, 30 pepper spray cans, and two folding clubs.

The Muslim Arab suspect, a resident of Kafr 'Aqab, is in his 30s.

He has been transferred together with the weapons for interrogation by the Border Police.