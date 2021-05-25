'We must act to nip anti-Semitism in the bud'

The recent wave of anti-Semitic incidents across the United States has rattled members of the Jewish community, and led to renewed calls for the Biden administration to aggressively confront anti-Semitism.

Speaking with Arutz Sheva, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union Rabbi Moshe Hauer praised President Biden for his condemnation of anti-Semitism, while urging the president to appoint a new envoy for combatting anti-Semitism, and expressed concern over a growing schism within the Democratic party.

Following a series of attacks by anti-Israel demonstrators on Jews and Jewish-owned businesses across the country Rabbi Hauer said the surge in anti-Semitism is “concerning”, but said the number of outright attacks remains small.

“There is a feeling of concern, there’s no question about it. There have been a number of attacks. Thank God, they’re still a small number of attacks, but it is elevated, it is concerning and there is a great desire in the community to do something.”

What should be done?

“President Biden tweeted the kind of statement which we need to see him and his offices continue to make, which is absolute rejection of this kind of anti-Semitic behavior.”

“There is some concern in our community that at a time when offenses of all kinds are called out, anti-Semitic acts, perhaps, are not being called out as much; they certainly aren’t being called out by all of the same people who call out every other kind of hate.”

“We need to see from the top down, starting with the President of the United States, who has shown an eagerness to address this – we need from the president and the administration on down to not rest, to express horror and a commitment to stop, to nip in the bud this kind of anti-Semitic activities.”

Are there new security regulations in synagogues and community centers?

“I don’t think we’ve seen that. The synagogue community has already had fairly elevated security procedures after the last few years with various events which have happened. The security climate of the average shul is fundamentally different than it was 15 or 20 years ago.”

“In the last couple of weeks, I don’t see any radical changes in that regard.”

How does it feel to be a Jew today walking through the streets of America?

“I don’t think it is worthy to exaggerate the sense of fear that in communities people are undergoing a fundamental change in terms of what they’re doing or not doing. I think people are more cautious about going out there. There was a pro-Israel rally and a counter-rally.”

“The pro-Palestinian community is way, way more aggressive than in the past. I think that people are being watchful of situations like that.”

Will there be dialogue with Arab leaders soon?

“I hope that we will at some point.”

“I think that there are significant internal issues within the Democratic party in dealing with each other. It is a party which wants to maintain its strong position against anti-Semitism and there are concerns amongst the standing leadership in the party about where others are taking them. They have to work together in order to bring that dialogue to bring the pro-Palestinian community in line so they can express themselves without this violence.”

Do these attacks prove that anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism are one and the same?

“It is so often conflated.”

“It is very important not to exaggerate, and thank God, we have strong support. We will continue to advocate for the vocal and strong and out there support. We are encouraging the administration to fill the role of anti-Semitism envoy.”

Do you hope Israel will become more involved in fighting anti-Semitism in America?

“We welcome any help.”

“We may be being ‘beaten up’ because of Israel, but we’re proud, very, very proud of Israel and how they have carried out this battle. The warfare ethics of the State of Israel, including in this battle, have been outstanding.”