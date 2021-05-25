Former NBA player Omri Casspi speaks with Ben Shapiro on Israel
Israeli former NBA player Omri Casspi hosts talk show host Ben Shapiro to talk about situation in Israel.
Tags: Omri Caspi Ben Shapiro Trending
Omri Casspi
Moshe Shai/FLASH90
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsFormer NBA player Omri Casspi speaks with Ben Shapiro on Israel
Former NBA player Omri Casspi speaks with Ben Shapiro on Israel
Israeli former NBA player Omri Casspi hosts talk show host Ben Shapiro to talk about situation in Israel.
Tags: Omri Caspi Ben Shapiro Trending
Omri Casspi
Moshe Shai/FLASH90
top