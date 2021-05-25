Whenever Israel goes to war and wins, mobs and the media go berserk. They should have our gratitude. Think of Shakespeare. Pageantry can be a classroom. The latest mini war with bloodthirsty rocketeers taught one more time, the nations can’t stomach the Jews giving better than they get. It grills their gizzards.

An Israel with military might insults the comforting concept of the victim Jew. Envy is a provoker par excellence. Envy of the Jewel of the Middle East and the Jew among nations, provokes the oldest hatred mankind knows.

Amy Chua’s book, ‘World on fire’ is not about anti-Semitism, but is probably better at explaining it than most books on the subject. Two conditions, Chua writes, have to be present for a minority to be hated.

(1) The hated group must be conspicuous, otherwise it would not be singled out.

(2) It must be successful, otherwise it would not be envied.

By winning wars Israel meets the conditions better than any minority on earth.

So the ‘Why’ is settled. But to understand the anti-Zionist decree every time Israel subdues Hamas and the mobs and media go berserk, the ‘How’ is more to the point. How far does the hatred extend? The answer revolves on progress and its opposite, regress.

We call it progress when privileges of the few become rights for all. Regress works off that. Way back to the time of Abraham the rights of all, such as they were, never trickled down to his circumcised folk who, instead of rights, got shackled with killer impositions. And that set a pattern for history. In different epochs different powers decreed different limits for the ‘Saturday People.’ With the passage of time the limits contracted. There came a time when the pageant had played out, when there was no limit to contract. That time ended, or seemed to, in 1945.

What path did the regression take?

-The Greeks and Romans decreed, you have no right to live among us as Jews.

-After them came the Church decree, you have no right to live among us.

-Bringing the regress to an end, came the decree of the Final Solution: you have no right to live.

In our epoch who decrees what for the Jew among nations?

Anti-Zionism, an axis of three religions (Islam, unorthodox Christianity and unorthodox Judaism) and a secular movement, decrees what on Israel? Wait for it.

The anti-Zionist decree is more encompassing than Hitler’s: As a country you have no right to exist and as a people you have no right to live.

Thoughts instantly fly to the crazies, to Al Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas and the nuclear-bent Mullahs. Until the last Jew behind a rock is dead they will not rest. Forget the exterminators.

Well, how about the placard bearers worth a chuckle? ‘Kill the Zionists’; ‘Hitler should have finished the job’; ‘Palestine from the river to the sea.’ Leave the hotheads.

So – it’s the crackpots: BDS, Antifa, BLM, the KKK and neo Nazis. The crackpots are scary. But no.

Think of the undeclared haters – the enemy within. Think CNN, New York Times, Brussels law makers, the UN General Assembly and Human Rights Council. Think Amnesty Int. and Human Rights Watch. Think, seriously, of Jewish groups, J-Street or Breaking the Silence. Think comedian Trevor Noah or the President of S. Africa. Then listen out for the decree clinging to their condemnations. You, Israel, have no right to exist, and you the Jews have no right to live.

Google all you like; nothing remotely like that turns up. Of course it won’t. Undeclared haters are too fond of their fabulous careers, limelight and luxury living to speak their minds. Credibility and reputations would implode left right and centre. Imagine a CNN newscaster coming out of the closet with, ‘no right to live.’

Anti-Zionists in suits, therefore, temper their tones and modulate their words as they tread a thin red line. On the respectable side of the line they voice concern for Palestinian lives. And they quote ‘experts’ on Israel’s possible war crimes. But accumulate the lies told and the opinions disguised as news, and you cross the line into Final Solution territory: no right to live and exist.

A comedian being funny makes a better case in point than a newscaster being droll. Trevor Noah on The Daily Show bemoaned the lopsided casualties and capabilities between Hamas and the IDF. “If you are in a fight where the other person cannot beat you, how hard should you retaliate when they try to hurt you?”

Scratch the clownish complaint – the veneer is thin. Trevor Noah shares a boat with the exterminators, hotheads and crackpots. The war toll favors ‘Kikes.’ There are too many dead Muslims and not enough of them. That’s what clownish Noah effectively said. And note, when Israel kills one Palestinian, the needle of resentment can move as much as if it had killed one hundred.



Listen out for the killer instinct in Trevor Noah’s joke, or a CNN report on Gaza. Not enough Jew-blood has flowed.

What’s it about, making Israel wage war safely so that no Palestinian Arab gets hurt and no property gets damaged? Alice in Wonderland would be intrigued. ‘Curiouser and curiouser,’ she’d say. A truly Mad Hatter notion.

Years ago a great columnist of the Washington Post elucidated it. He was the late great Charles Krauthammer, and he wrote about an infamous debacle. A flotilla set sail with hot heads and journalists on board, to bust the blockade of Gaza.

But if no defense is permissible (to Israel) what’s left? Ah, but that’s the point. It’s the point understood by the blockade-busting flotilla of useful idiots and terror sympathizers, by the Turkish front organization that funded it, by the automatic anti-Israel Third World chorus at the United Nations, and by the supine Europeans who’ve had quite enough of the Jewish problem. What’s left? Nothing! The whole point of the relentless international campaign is to deprive Israel of any legitimate form of self-defence. The world is tired of the troublesome Jews, 6 million — that number again — hard by the Mediterranean, refusing every invitation to national suicide. For which they are relentlessly demonized, ghettoized and constrained from defending themselves, even as the more committed anti-Zionists – Iranians in particular — openly prepare a more final solution.

Note the 4-pronged assault.

The agenda: to punish Israel for retaliating against an enemy intent on murder, mayhem and martyrdom.

The design: to hamstring Israel with phony laws of war when the enemy comes for murder, mayhem and martyrdom.

The trap: to set the bar for retaliation absurdly high, thus making Israel commit ‘war crimes.’

The looked-for result: to blow the whistle and haul Israel and its leaders before the UN, the media and kangaroo courts for ‘crimes against humanity.’

Forget the meaning of each prong, consider what they all mean. Israel has no right to defend itself. Israel has no right to exist. The Jew has no right to live.

Jean-Paul Sartre, the Holocaust era writer and philosopher, dissected the psychosis. Anti-Semitism, he wrote, is not a bad opinion of Jews but a personality. The anti-Semite suppresses murderous instincts.

“Those thunderous diatribes hurled at the Yids are really capital executions.. He is a murderer who represses and censures the tendency to murder without being able to hold it back, therefore he kills in effigy.”

Rockets fail time over time, to obliterate the Jew among nations. Where the ‘militants’ come short, the militant media and mobs pile into the fray. They set about making Israel pay for neuting the rocket assault. Their assault on truth is wider reaching and longer lasting then the capability of the rockets. Images of bombed out buildings and burials of Gaza’s war crime victims – Hamas victims – pressure the White House and UN Security Council to cuff Israel’s retaliation and make it declare a premature cease fire, leaving the exterminators partly intact.

“Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of person.”

Article 3 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, stops short of being universal. The Jews of Israel are left uncovered. Only they have no right to life and security of person. Every time the General Assembly or the Human Rights Council meet they rubberstamp the decree

