Thailand to drop quarantine requirement for Israelis

Thailand's Tourism Ministry announced on Monday that Israeli children will be able to enter the country without needing to quarantine, Israel Hayom reported.

On July 1, Thailand will open its gates to vaccinated Israeli tourists. The visitors will be required to spend a week in Phuket, without quarantining, after which they will be able to travel anywhere in the country.

Children under 12 will not need to undergo an additional coronavirus test following their arrival in Thailand. Those between the ages of 12-18 will undergo an additional test, but they will also be able to travel within Thailand without quarantining.

Anyone, including children, who has not been vaccinated against coronavirus and has not recovered from it will be required to quarantine upon their return to Israel.

El Al has already announced that it will operate direct flights to Phuket beginning July 1, and other airlines are also preparing for the increase in air traffic, with flights expected to stop over in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, and other locations, Israel Hayom noted.

Over 32% of Phuket's population has been vaccinated, and it is expected that when Israelis are able to enter the country in July, most of the city will be vaccinated.