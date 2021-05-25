Rick Santorum discusses being fired from CNN
Former Penn. Senator speaks to Hannity after getting fired from CNN. "The intolerance and cancel culture of the Left is the issue here."
Tags: Trending Rick Santorum
Cancel culture
