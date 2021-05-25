Cuomo orders increased police patrols at Jewish institutions

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday directed the New York State Police to increase patrols at downstate synagogues, schools and other Jewish community facilities following a number of recent anti-Semitic attacks in New York and around the country.

"Anti-Semitic violence and intimidation is antithetical to the promise and purpose of New York State, and we will not tolerate it in any form," Cuomo said in a statement.

"In the wake of the unacceptable recent increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes nationwide, I am proactively deploying State Troopers to provide security at Jewish religious, educational, and community facilities. Hate has no place in our state, and we will continue to do everything in our power to help ensure Jewish New Yorkers — and New Yorkers of all faiths — have the peace, safety, and security they deserve."

According to a statement from Cuomo’s office, the State Police will increase patrols at Jewish educational and religious facilities in New York City, Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Nassau and Suffolk Counties. An increased visibility and presence can also be expected during the Jewish Sabbath. As part of this effort, State Police will also conduct outreach to Jewish communities to establish communication and address any security concerns.

The State Police oversees the New York State Hate Crimes task force, which also includes the State Division of Human Rights and the Division of Criminal Justice Services. Created by Governor Cuomo in 2018, the Hate Crimes Task Force includes more than 100 State Police investigators who have been specially trained to investigate hate crimes. These investigators work on State Police cases and are also available to assist other law enforcement agencies as needed.

Cuomo’s directive comes a day after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the NYPD would be increasing their presence in Jewish communities in the city following the recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks.

“Report acts of hate. If you witness an act of violence, call 911. This is our city. Hatred has no place here,” said the Mayor.

On Saturday night, two Jewish teens were reportedly surrounded by an angry mob with baseball bats.

Dov Hikind, founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, said the members of the mob demanded that the teens chant “free Palestine” before beating them. The teens were saved by a Muslim Uber driver who drove them to safety.

The report follows a spate of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City in recent days. On Thursday, a Jewish man was brutally attacked in Times Square by pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators.

Last Tuesday, thousands of protestors scuffled during parallel demonstrations in New York City, with police in Manhattan erecting metal barricades between the two groups.

New York police officers attempted to keep the groups separated, but videos posted to social media showed pro-Palestinian protestors breaking free through barricades and police in an attempt to reach and physically assault pro-Israel demonstrators.

On Wednesday, Jews were attacked by anti-Israel activists in Manhattan’s Upper East Side.